Lisa Ray slams Bawaal’s ‘Auschwitz’ line, calls it ‘insensitive’

Bawaal was released on Prime Video, on July 21.

The line comparing Auschwitz to a relationship sparks outrage.

The director defends references and says they’re carefully chosen.

“Bawaal,” a film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on July 21 on Prime Video.

However, the film has garnered mixed reviews from critics, particularly due to its controversial reference to the Holocaust when depicting a modern-day relationship.

One particular line in the movie equating Auschwitz with a relationship has drawn significant criticism. Actor Lisa Ray has also responded to this specific line, expressing her concern and disapproval.

