Lisa Ray slams Bawaal’s ‘Auschwitz’ line, calls it ‘insensitive’

“Bawaal,” a film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on July 21 on Prime Video.
However, the film has garnered mixed reviews from critics, particularly due to its controversial reference to the Holocaust when depicting a modern-day relationship.
One particular line in the movie equating Auschwitz with a relationship has drawn significant criticism. Actor Lisa Ray has also responded to this specific line, expressing her concern and disapproval.
It so happened that Film critic Raja Sen tweeted, “Apparently, there is a line in #Bawaal where Jahnvi Kapoor says “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…” That’s all, folks.” (The line translates to, “Every relationship goes through the Auschwitz.”) Reacting to the line, actor Lisa Ray reacted in disbelief with, “Noooooooo.”
During the trailer launch event in Dubai, Nitesh Tiwari finally addressed the references to Hitler and World War II in the film, breaking his silence on the matter.
He said, “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. It’s not just about Hitler. There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc.”
