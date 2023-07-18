Mukesh and Isha Ambani to purchase Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani are reportedly interested in acquiring Alia Bhatt’s infant clothing brand, Ed-a-Mama.

The evaluation of Ed-a-Mama is estimated to be around INR 150 crore.

Ed-a-Mama gained recognition for its sustainable and affordable clothing options for children.

Alia Bhatt’s popular infant clothing brand, Ed-a-Mama, has attracted the interest of business mogul Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani.

The Ambani duo reportedly sees an opportunity to enter the children’s clothing market and is in the final stages of acquiring the brand.

The evaluation of Alia’s brand is estimated to be around INR 150 crore, but Mukesh and Isha Ambani have made a generous offer of INR 300-350 crore, showcasing their strong interest in the brand.

Ed-a-Mama, launched in 2020, gained recognition for its sustainable and affordable clothing options for children aged 4 to 12. Alia has actively promoted the brand by sending clothes to her friends in the film industry, generating support and buzz.

Alia is also preparing for the release of her highly anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh.