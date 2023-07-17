Nia Sharma Looks Gorgeous In Night Party

Nia Sharma attends a birthday party with her friend Amrin Chakkiwala.

The actress stuns in a glamorous pink dress, showcasing her confidence and happiness.

Nia Sharma shares pictures and videos from the celebration.

Nia Sharma enjoys a delightful evening with her dear friend Amrin Chakkiwala. The actress looked stunning in a glamorous pink dress, radiating confidence and happiness with her charming smile.

Sharing glimpses from the party, Nia showcased her mesmerizing beauty in the rose-detailed low-neckline dress, complemented by long diamond earrings, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. Her fans were captivated by her enchanting appearance.

The bond between Nia Sharma and birthday girl Amrin Chakkiwala was evident in their smiling faces. They celebrated together, cutting the cake and cherishing their unbreakable friendship. Nia and Amrin had met during a vacation in Miami and have been enjoying each other’s company ever since.

Nia Sharma’s vibrant lifestyle, filled with parties and vacations, never fails to intrigue her fans, who are constantly amazed by her zest for life.

