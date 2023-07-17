Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nikki Tamboli sizzles in polka dot bralette

Nikki Tamboli sizzles in polka dot bralette

Articles
Advertisement
Nikki Tamboli sizzles in polka dot bralette

Nikki Tamboli sizzles in polka dot bralette

Advertisement
  • Nikki Tamboli stuns in a white polka dot bralette and neon sheer shrug.
  • The shrug features balloon sleeves and a high-thigh slit, adding allure to her look.
  • Nikki’s sleek straight hair and captivating gaze enhance her overall glamorous appearance.
Advertisement

Nikki Tamboli impresses with her glamorous side in a white polka dot bralette and a neon sheer shrug. The stunning shrug features balloon sleeves and a high-thigh slit, adding allure to her look.

Complementing her ensemble, Nikki’s sleek straight hair and captivating gaze enhance her overall appearance. Her choice of nude pink plump lips adds elegance to her glamorous style.

The combination of the polka dot bralette and neon sheer shrug reflects Nikki’s impeccable fashion sense, showcasing her ability to embrace bold and statement-making looks. She continues to captivate fans and followers with her flawless beauty and fashion-forward outfits.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Advertisement

 

Nikki Tamboli gained popularity through her participation in the reality TV show “Bigg Boss” and has showcased her acting talent in Telugu and Tamil films in the South Indian film industry.

Also Read

Nikki Tamboli transfers her focus to Bollywood: “Why settle for okay when you can obtain the best?”
Nikki Tamboli transfers her focus to Bollywood: “Why settle for okay when you can obtain the best?”

Nikki Tamboli is ready to head to Bollywood and is looking at...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story