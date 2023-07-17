Nikki Tamboli sizzles in polka dot bralette

Nikki Tamboli stuns in a white polka dot bralette and neon sheer shrug.

Nikki Tamboli impresses with her glamorous side in a white polka dot bralette and a neon sheer shrug. The stunning shrug features balloon sleeves and a high-thigh slit, adding allure to her look.

Complementing her ensemble, Nikki’s sleek straight hair and captivating gaze enhance her overall appearance. Her choice of nude pink plump lips adds elegance to her glamorous style.

The combination of the polka dot bralette and neon sheer shrug reflects Nikki’s impeccable fashion sense, showcasing her ability to embrace bold and statement-making looks. She continues to captivate fans and followers with her flawless beauty and fashion-forward outfits.

Nikki Tamboli gained popularity through her participation in the reality TV show “Bigg Boss” and has showcased her acting talent in Telugu and Tamil films in the South Indian film industry.

