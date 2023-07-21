Nora Fatehi stuns in a barbie-inspired photoshoot.

Nora Fatehi dazzles with a glamorous twirl in a black latex pantsuit
Nora Fatehi stuns fans with her impeccable fashion sense in a black...
Nora Fatehi stuns in her latest photoshoot, embracing the “barbie fever” with a preppy graphic co-ords ensemble. The actress showcases her impeccable fashion sense, leaving fans smitten with her charm.
The outfit, designed by Huemn, is perfectly complemented by a chic neckpiece in collaboration with Pipa Bella, Rhea Kapoor, and Prerto. Nora’s glam look is accentuated by earrings, rings, and bangles from Misho Designs, along with trendy boots from Louboutin.
Styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah, Nora shines as the ultimate style icon, with makeup by Reshma Merchant and hairstyling by Marce Pedrozo adding to her allure.
Photographer Priyank K Nandwana captures Nora’s effervescent charm and beauty flawlessly, making this a truly awe-inspiring photoshoot for the Bollywood diva.
