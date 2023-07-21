Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nora Fatehi stuns in a barbie-inspired photoshoot

Nora Fatehi stuns in a barbie-inspired photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Nora Fatehi stuns in a barbie-inspired photoshoot

Nora Fatehi stuns in a barbie-inspired photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Nora Fatehi stuns in a barbie-inspired photoshoot.
  • Her impeccable fashion sense and charm leave fans in awe.
  • The talented team of stylists, designers, and photographers bring out the best in the Bollywood diva.
Advertisement

Nora Fatehi stuns in her latest photoshoot, embracing the “barbie fever” with a preppy graphic co-ords ensemble. The actress showcases her impeccable fashion sense, leaving fans smitten with her charm.

The outfit, designed by Huemn, is perfectly complemented by a chic neckpiece in collaboration with Pipa Bella, Rhea Kapoor, and Prerto. Nora’s glam look is accentuated by earrings, rings, and bangles from Misho Designs, along with trendy boots from Louboutin.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Advertisement

 

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah, Nora shines as the ultimate style icon, with makeup by Reshma Merchant and hairstyling by Marce Pedrozo adding to her allure.

Photographer Priyank K Nandwana captures Nora’s effervescent charm and beauty flawlessly, making this a truly awe-inspiring photoshoot for the Bollywood diva.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Nora Fatehi dazzles with a glamorous twirl in a black latex pantsuit
Nora Fatehi dazzles with a glamorous twirl in a black latex pantsuit

Nora Fatehi stuns fans with her impeccable fashion sense in a black...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story