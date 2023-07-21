Nora Fatehi stuns in a barbie-inspired photoshoot.

Her impeccable fashion sense and charm leave fans in awe.

The talented team of stylists, designers, and photographers bring out the best in the Bollywood diva.

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi stuns in her latest photoshoot, embracing the “barbie fever” with a preppy graphic co-ords ensemble. The actress showcases her impeccable fashion sense, leaving fans smitten with her charm.

The outfit, designed by Huemn, is perfectly complemented by a chic neckpiece in collaboration with Pipa Bella, Rhea Kapoor, and Prerto. Nora’s glam look is accentuated by earrings, rings, and bangles from Misho Designs, along with trendy boots from Louboutin.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) Advertisement

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah, Nora shines as the ultimate style icon, with makeup by Reshma Merchant and hairstyling by Marce Pedrozo adding to her allure.

Photographer Priyank K Nandwana captures Nora’s effervescent charm and beauty flawlessly, making this a truly awe-inspiring photoshoot for the Bollywood diva.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Nora Fatehi dazzles with a glamorous twirl in a black latex pantsuit Nora Fatehi stuns fans with her impeccable fashion sense in a black...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.