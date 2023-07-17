Palak Tiwari’s captivating photoshoot ignites the internet

Palak Tiwari is a rising star of Bollywood.

Palak Tiwari stuns in a sensuous photoshoot for Calvin Klein.

The budding actress exudes confidence and style in a sleek black sports bra and briefs.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari, an up-and-coming actress and social media sensation, recently turned heads with her captivating photoshoot for renowned brand Calvin Klein. Sharing the stunning pictures on her Instagram, Palak showcased her beauty in a sleek black sports bra and matching briefs from the iconic label.

Exuding confidence and style, Palak effortlessly posed for the camera, displaying a perfect balance of elegance and allure. Her black ensemble accentuated her figure, leaving fans mesmerized by her undeniable charm.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) Advertisement

Accompanying the captivating visuals, Palak added a touch of humor with a playful caption, showcasing her lighthearted nature. The witty wordplay showcased her delightful personality, enhancing the overall appeal of the photos.

Palak Tiwari, daughter of acclaimed actress Shweta Tiwari, is making her mark in the entertainment industry. With a significant fan following on social media and glamorous photoshoots, she has already garnered attention. She was last seen in the film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” which also featured Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, among others.

Also Read Palak Tiwari shines like a star as she attends Alanna Pandey’s pre-wedding events Palak Tiwari was photographed donning a stunning orange, pink, and yellow lehenga....