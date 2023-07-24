Pranali Rathod Exudes Charm In Black Bodycon Dress

Pranali Rathod is famous for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She captivates fans with her acting and fashion sense.

The actress looks chic and elegant in a plain matte black slip bodycon dress.

Pranali Rathod, known for her role in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has gained fame not only for her acting but also for her impeccable fashion sense. In her latest photos, the diva flaunts a chic look in a black slip bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, accentuating her figure.

Accessorized with long diamond earrings and a silver chain, Pranali Rathod looks stunning in the tailored black dress, complemented by smokey eye makeup and peach lips. Her wet hairstyle adds a unique touch to her overall appearance.

Posing confidently, Pranali Rathod showcases her hourglass figure and exudes charm in the black dress. Her versatile fashion choices have earned her a dedicated fan base in the industry.

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod has impressed audiences with her performances in shows like Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Starting her career as a model, she has made a mark in the industry with her talent and hard work.

