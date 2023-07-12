Priyanka Chopra’s angel, melts hearts with her vacation

Anushka Sharma leaves ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ after Priyanka Chopra’s departure
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently embarked on a family vacation with their one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple enjoyed a relaxing time on a boat, with Malti looking adorable in her summery outfit. Priyanka shared a heartwarming photo of Malti gazing at the sea, capturing the attention and affection of fans worldwide.
This vacation holds special significance for the couple, as they have overcome challenges in the past year. Malti was born prematurely and spent her early days in the NICU. However, in June, Priyanka joyfully announced Malti’s homecoming. While the couple values their daughter’s privacy, this glimpse into their happy family life touched the hearts of many.
Sharing the adorable picture on her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Angel”
Priyanka is currently immersed in the filming of her upcoming project, “Heads of State,” set in the vibrant city of London. The comedy film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, features a star-studded cast including Idris Elba and John Cena.
Although Priyanka had initially planned to appear in the highly anticipated Bollywood film “Jee Le Zaraa” alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, unforeseen delays have led to her withdrawal. While fans may be disappointed, they eagerly await Priyanka’s future projects and anticipate her continued success in the film industry.
