Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh’s Cheerful Dubai Vacation Delights Fans

Rakul Preet Singh’s Cheerful Dubai Vacation Delights Fans

Articles
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh’s Cheerful Dubai Vacation Delights Fans

Rakul Preet Singh’s Cheerful Dubai Vacation Delights Fans

Advertisement
  • Rakul Preet Singh shares vibrant vacation photos from Dubai with family.
  • The actress exudes cheerful vibes and a refreshing style in a multi-color floral mini dress.
  • Rakul’s infectious smile and joyful demeanor captivate fans during her lala land getaway.
Advertisement

The charming Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress her fans with her charisma and lifestyle. Known as a top choice for filmmakers, she has recently garnered praise for her remarkable performances in the OTT space. However, this time, it’s her vacation vibes that are captivating everyone in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing moments from her Dubai trip with her family, the diva appears happy and enthusiastic about her vacation. Sporting a vibrant multi-color floral printed mini dress, she embraces the beautiful weather and surroundings. With her hair down and dewy makeup, complemented by peach lips, she exudes a refreshing vacation look. The addition of funky white shoes elevates her vacation style.

Rakul Preet Singh’s infectious smile and quirky vibes reflect the joy she experiences in the United Arab Emirates. As she poses against posh and lavish buildings, it feels like a dreamland for her. Her caption, “In lala land,” adds to the enchanting experience.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Advertisement

 

Amidst her vacation, Rakul Preet Singh’s recent films, including “I Love You,” “Chattriwali,” “Cuttputlli,” and “Doctor G,” continue to showcase her versatility and talent in the industry.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a delightful pink outfit
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a delightful pink outfit

Rakul Preet Singh impresses fans with her acting skills and fashion sense....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story