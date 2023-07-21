Ranbir, Kartik, Ranveer: The new pillars of Bollywood

- Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranbir Kapoor are the most-watched in Bollywood.
- They have all delivered successful films and have a strong box office presence.
- They are all set to star in big-scale projects in the near future.
Bollywood, as an industry, has undergone significant evolution throughout its various eras. In each period, certain individuals have shone the brightest, and while some names from the past continue to dominate even today, a select few from the younger generation have been steadily ascending the ranks and leaving a lasting impact.
Their performances, versatility across genres, and impressive box office collections have earned them the status of being the most-watched, adored, and talked-about young superstars, positioning them as the promising future of Bollywood.
Let’s take a closer look at three charismatic actors from the current generation who have successfully carved their paths to stardom, captivating audiences with their exceptional talents and featuring in numerous blockbuster hits.
Their strong box-office presence undoubtedly marks them as shining stars and potential torchbearers of the Bollywood industry.
RANVEER SINGH
Ranveer Singh made his remarkable debut in 2010 with the unexpected hit “Band Baaja Baaraat.” However, this was only the beginning of his journey. He fearlessly embraced experimental roles, as seen in the critically acclaimed “Lootera” (2013). The turning point in his career came when he crossed paths with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recognized his potential and collaborated with him on multiple projects, solidifying his position as a box-office powerhouse.
Their association with iconic films such as “Ram-Leela” (2013), “Bajirao Mastani” (2015), and “Padmaavat” (2018) etched their names in history. Alongside these successes, his filmography boasts other hits like “Dil Dhadakne Do” (2015) and “Gully Boy” (2019), further showcasing his versatility and talent.
Up next, Ranveer is set to enchant the audience with “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” a grand-scale romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar, scheduled for release on July 28. With such a stellar track record and promising projects on the horizon, Ranveer Singh continues to shine brightly in the realm of Bollywood.
KARTIK AARYAN
The rising star, who started as a fan-made sensation, is basking in the triumph of his latest film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” which is being hailed as his standout performance of the year, continuing to rake in impressive numbers at the box office. He first entered the industry as an outsider in 2011, making his debut with “Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” where his iconic monologue played a significant role in making the film a sleeper hit. Subsequently, he embarked on a journey of collaborating with numerous new directors, delivering successful films one after another.
The star’s winning streak commenced with hits like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” (2018), “Luka Chuppi,” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” (both 2019).
RANBIR KAPOOR
Since his debut in 2007 with Saawariya, Ranbir has delivered a series of successful films, including Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Rockstar (2011), Barfi (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), and Sanju (2018).
Initially, he captivated the audience with his chocolate-boy roles, earning their support. As he progressed in the film industry, his roles became more substantial, and his performances grew stronger, establishing him as one of the finest actors.
Upcomingly, he will be collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a film called Animal, where Ranbir will be seen in a completely new avatar. The movie is rumored to have a budget of ₹100 crore and is scheduled for release on December 1.
