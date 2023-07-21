Ranbir, Kartik, Ranveer: The new pillars of Bollywood

Advertisement Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranbir Kapoor are the most-watched in Bollywood.

They have all delivered successful films and have a strong box office presence.

They are all set to star in big-scale projects in the near future.

Bollywood, as an industry, has undergone significant evolution throughout its various eras. In each period, certain individuals have shone the brightest, and while some names from the past continue to dominate even today, a select few from the younger generation have been steadily ascending the ranks and leaving a lasting impact.

Their performances, versatility across genres, and impressive box office collections have earned them the status of being the most-watched, adored, and talked-about young superstars, positioning them as the promising future of Bollywood.

Let’s take a closer look at three charismatic actors from the current generation who have successfully carved their paths to stardom, captivating audiences with their exceptional talents and featuring in numerous blockbuster hits.

Their strong box-office presence undoubtedly marks them as shining stars and potential torchbearers of the Bollywood industry.