Ranveer Singh’s Maths confession: A wake-up call for students?

Justice League, Godzilla, and Kong Epic Crossover: Battle Looms!
The San Diego Comic-Con is set to launch an epic crossover comic...
Actor Ranveer Singh recently shared insights about his relationship with Mathematics during his school days.
At a recent event, he revealed an incident where he scored zero on a math test and received a negative marking as a consequence.
A video of his confession has now emerged online, and some individuals on social media seem to be expressing their discontent with Ranveer’s remarks.
Additionally, it’s worth noting that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the show stoppers for Manish Malhotra’s recent fashion show.
In the video, Ranveer can be observed donning an all-white ensemble as he sits on a chair, holding a microphone. Addressing the audience, he humorously asked, “Has anyone else managed to score lower than zero out of a hundred?”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
He added after a pause, “Mai laya hu. Jisko mila tha Maths me anda (I did it. I had got zero in maths). Zero on hundred, minus ten for talking. So, minus ten on hundred.” He laughed while candidly sharing the hilarious incident from his childhood. The video has been shared by paparazzi on Instagram.
Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Success ke baad it’s ok to say but initially it’s shameful (It’s ok to confess after having success).” “Mai bhi laya hu (I also failed in maths),” added another one. Someone also said, “So lovely to see you like this again Ranveer.” “Giving the wrong msg to students,” yet another also accused the actor.
Presently, Ranveer is actively promoting his upcoming movie titled “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which is directed by Karan Johar.
The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Fans can catch the movie in theaters starting on July 28th.
Recently, Alia and Ranveer graced the ramp as showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai.
Alia looked stunning in a black and silver bridal lehenga, accompanied by an elegant long dupatta and matching jewelry.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh made a dazzling appearance in a sherwani paired with a glittering jacket.
The star-studded event witnessed the presence of numerous celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, and many others.
Notably, industrialist Mukesh Ambani also attended the fashion show alongside his daughter Isha Ambani and mother Kokilaben Ambani.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.