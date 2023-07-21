Ranveer Singh’s Maths confession: A wake-up call for students?

Ranveer Singh revealed he got a negative mark in maths.

Actor Ranveer Singh recently shared insights about his relationship with Mathematics during his school days.

At a recent event, he revealed an incident where he scored zero on a math test and received a negative marking as a consequence.

A video of his confession has now emerged online, and some individuals on social media seem to be expressing their discontent with Ranveer’s remarks.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the show stoppers for Manish Malhotra’s recent fashion show.