Rhea Chakraborty Looks Stunning In Latest Pictures

Rhea Chakraborty impresses with her aqua fashion goals amid picturesque mountains.

The chic ensemble featuring an aqua jacket and trousers.

Rhea create an ethereal look that sets new fashion standards.

Advertisement

Amidst the picturesque mountains, Rhea Chakraborty is captivating everyone with her stunning aqua fashion. Her chic ensemble exudes sophistication and style, making her the epitome of mountain royalty. The combination of the aqua jacket and trousers, along with a sheer white top, creates an alluring and elegant look that sets new fashion standards.

Her impeccable stylist, @theanisha, and team deserve credit for elevating Rhea’s style game to new heights. The jacket and pants by @claracheofficial complement each other perfectly, while jewelry from @blingthingstore adds a touch of bling to the ensemble.

Rhea’s makeup artist, @makeupbyrishabk, and hairstylist, @kimberlyychu, have also contributed to her ethereal look. The flawless makeup and hair add the finishing touch, enhancing Rhea’s overall aura.

With each appearance, Rhea Chakraborty continues to redefine fashion trends, effortlessly slaying in every outfit she wears, whether on the screen or amidst the mountains. Her fashion prowess continues to impress and inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Rhea Chakraborty Speaks Out as NCB Opts Not to Contest Bail In a significant development related to the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case....

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.