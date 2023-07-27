Rubina Dilaik Stuns in a Purple Slit Gown

Rubina Dilaik and Sanam Johar perform 90s rain dance
The ever-charming Rubina Dilaik consistently delights her fans with her stunning looks. Despite being missed on TV screens after her notable performances in shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she keeps her admirers engaged through regular updates. Recently, the diva showcased her beauty in a purple slit gown.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared a captivating picture of herself wearing a multi-color purple printed gown. The ensemble featured a ruched butterfly neckline top paired with a printed skirt. Completing her look with curly styled hair, winged eyeliner, blushed peach lips, a gold necklace, and gold bangles, Rubina looked enchanting in purple.
Her radiant smile in the picture caught everyone’s attention, and she exuded a magnificent aura in this purple ensemble. With a perfect blend of fun and elegance, her expressions and pose complemented her overall appearance.
