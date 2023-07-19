Sana Khan shares a heartwarming moment of Quranic recitation with her son

Sana Khan embraces motherhood and shares candid moments with fans.

Sana introduces her son to the Quran from a young age.

Fans admire Sana’s dedication to nurturing her child’s spiritual growth.

Advertisement

Bollywood’s former actress, Sana Khan, takes the prize for the best mother! The 34-year-old star recently embraced motherhood and has been sharing candid moments from her experience with fans.

In the same fashion, Khan shared a video on Instagram as she recited the Holy Quran to her son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

The mother-of-one excitedly shared that she wants her son to listen to Quranic recitations from a young age.

Khan calmingly swayed her son while she recited Qur’anic verses to him.

“Introducing my baby to Quran from day 1,” she shared.

The former-Bigg Boss star announced the birth of her son on July 5, adding, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat. JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey”.

Advertisement

Sana Khan’s dedication to nurturing her child’s spiritual growth and sharing these precious moments with her fans has touched the hearts of many, making her an inspiration for new mothers everywhere. As she embarks on this beautiful journey of motherhood, her fans eagerly look forward to witnessing more glimpses of her love and devotion towards her son.

Also Read Sana Khan, Mufti Anas Embrace Parenthood With Arrival Of Baby Boy Former actress Sana Khan and her spouse Mufti Anas Saiyad have joyfully...