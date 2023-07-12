‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ film surpasses the 100 Cr. milestone globally

Satyaprem Ki Katha’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures.

The film has collected 2 Cr. on Monday, bringing its India total to 68.06 Cr. Nett.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has crossed the 100 Cr. mark worldwide.

Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is making a strong impact at the box office and winning over the audience. The film has received positive word-of-mouth and has collected 2 Cr. on Monday, bringing its India total to 68.06 Cr. Nett. It has also crossed the 100 Cr. mark worldwide.

The film had a strong opening with a collection of 9.25 Cr. on day 1 and maintained steady collections throughout the weekend. On day 4, Sunday, it collected 12.15 Cr., and on day 5, Monday, it collected 4.21 Cr. The film continued its successful run with collections of 4.05 Cr. on day 6, 3.45 Cr. on day 7, and 3 Cr. on day 8.

With a jump of 70% on day 10, Saturday, the film collected 4.75 Cr. and recorded an excellent growth. On day 11, Sunday, it collected 5.25 Cr., solidifying its position as a superhit. The film has now collected a total of 68.06 Cr. Nett in 12 days.

Advertisement

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a significant collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, was released in theaters on June 29, 2023.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Global Collections Hit 100 Crore Satyaprem Ki Katha has earned INR 100 crore worldwide. The Satyaprem Ki...