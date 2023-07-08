Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue Set to Mesmerize on July 10

Advertisement Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” has generated immense anticipation after the success of “Pathaan.”

The release date for the much-awaited “Jawan Prevue” has been announced.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Prevue date announcement on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has generated immense anticipation for his upcoming film “Jawan” after the tremendous success of his previous film “Pathaan.”

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” has been the talk of the town since its announcement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any updates.

Finally, the makers have revealed the release date of the much-anticipated “Jawan Prevue,” and fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Shah Rukh Khan himself shared the exciting news on his social media handles, unveiling a special Prevue date announcement video on July 8.

The Prevue of “Jawan” is set to release on July 10, Monday. The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the Prevue a U/A certificate, and it has a runtime of 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

Fans can catch the Prevue attached to the prints of “Mission Impossible 7,” scheduled for a theatrical release on July 12.

Written and directed by Atlee, “Jawan” features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, and Sanya Malhotra portrays a pivotal character.

Additionally, reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt will make cameo appearances.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, and it is slated to hit theaters on September 7.