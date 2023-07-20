Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with pictures from her vacation

Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with pictures from her vacation

Articles
Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with pictures from her vacation

Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with pictures from her vacation

Advertisement
  • Shehnaaz Gill is the talented actress.
  • She is enjoying a blissful vacation in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.
  • She reflects on the healing power of nature.
Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actress known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, is delighting her fans with picturesque vacation updates from Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

Amidst the serene beauty of nature, Shehnaaz exudes joy and contentment, finding solace in the healing power of nature.

In her caption, she emphasizes the truth in nature being the best healer and shares her simple pleasures of enjoying garam pakoras and ginger tea in the beautiful weather.

“They say nature is the best healer… ain’t nothing more satyavachan than this! ❤️

I’m enjoying garam pakora and ginger tea in this beautiful weather, how about you guys…”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

Advertisement

Her fans express love and admiration, applauding her as an inspiration and a source of strength in their lives.

Shehnaaz is gearing up for her Bollywood film “100 percent,” starring alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh, following her debut in Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Who is set to make an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill’s show next?
Who is set to make an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill’s show next?

Shehnaaz Gill is the popular Punjabi actress and singer. She has a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story