Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shriya Saran exudes glamour and radiance in a metallic boho outfit

Shriya Saran exudes glamour and radiance in a metallic boho outfit

Articles
Advertisement
Shriya Saran exudes glamour and radiance in a metallic boho outfit

Shriya Saran exudes glamour and radiance in a metallic boho outfit

Advertisement
  • Shriya Saran stuns in Manish Malhotra’s metallic boho dress.
  • The checkered pattern and statement sleeves with hanging tassels add a touch of glamour to the ensemble.
  • Shriya’s radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense make her a true fashion icon.
Advertisement

Bollywood star Shriya Saran graced Manish Malhotra’s celebratory event, exuding elegance and style in one of his fabulous creations. She captured the spotlight with stunning pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense. The metallic boho dress from Manish Malhotra featured a checkered pattern and a high-thigh slit, while the statement sleeves with hanging tassels added a touch of glamour.

In her Instagram post, Shriya congratulated Manish Malhotra for his 18 glorious years in the fashion industry, praising him as an inspiration.

Completing the ensemble with finesse, Shriya opted for a deep neck checkered bodycon, accentuating her svelte figure. Her subtle dewy makeup and cascading open hair added to her allure, showcasing her free-spirited charm.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Advertisement

 

Shriya Saran’s appearance at the event showcased her as a true fashion icon, effortlessly embodying elegance and grace. She continues to dazzle the fashion world, leaving a mark as a trendsetter with her beauty and charm.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Shriya Saran Glows Gorgeously in a Peach Saree
Shriya Saran Glows Gorgeously in a Peach Saree

Shriya Saran is one of the best performers in Bollywood. She has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story