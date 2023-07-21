Shriya Saran exudes glamour and radiance in a metallic boho outfit

Shriya Saran stuns in Manish Malhotra’s metallic boho dress.

Bollywood star Shriya Saran graced Manish Malhotra’s celebratory event, exuding elegance and style in one of his fabulous creations. She captured the spotlight with stunning pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense. The metallic boho dress from Manish Malhotra featured a checkered pattern and a high-thigh slit, while the statement sleeves with hanging tassels added a touch of glamour.

In her Instagram post, Shriya congratulated Manish Malhotra for his 18 glorious years in the fashion industry, praising him as an inspiration.

Completing the ensemble with finesse, Shriya opted for a deep neck checkered bodycon, accentuating her svelte figure. Her subtle dewy makeup and cascading open hair added to her allure, showcasing her free-spirited charm.

Shriya Saran’s appearance at the event showcased her as a true fashion icon, effortlessly embodying elegance and grace. She continues to dazzle the fashion world, leaving a mark as a trendsetter with her beauty and charm.

