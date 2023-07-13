Advertisement
Shruti Haasan Radiates Elegance in a Bohemian Multicolour Mini Dress

Articles
Shruti Haasan Radiates Elegance in a Multicolour Mini Dress

  • Shruti Haasan is a renowned Bollywood actress.
  • Shruti Haasan showcases impeccable fashion sense.
  • The actress stuns in a black floral multicolor mini dress.
Shruti Haasan, known for her impeccable fashion sense, showcases her power and elegance in every outfit she wears. Recently, she was spotted in Bandra, exuding a cool and chic boho vibe.

The 37-year-old actress shared new pictures on Instagram, flaunting her glamorous look in a black floral multicolor mini dress. Her ensemble reflects a comfortable and bohemian style.

She accessorized her outfit with stylish silver jewelry, including chunky rings and matching earrings that complemented her overall look. With minimal makeup, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and pink lips, she enhanced her natural beauty.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

One of the photos highlights the cut-out detailing at the back of her dress, adding to the picturesque appeal of her glam. Shruti Haasan’s latest outfit is undoubtedly a favorite among her audience.

Notably, she styled her bohemian dress with layered neckpieces, including a silver choker and chain, while her French braided hairstyle added to her fierce and chic appearance. Shruti Haasan’s look is truly spectacular.

