Sonakshi Sinha Looks Gorgeous In Green Ruffle Ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha impresses fans with a unique camouflage look in a green ruffle ensemble.

The actress flaunts her fine curves in a green strapless ruffle gown.

Sonakshi’s accessorizing includes long tear-drop gold earrings, bracelets, and bangles.

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha, a prominent fashion enthusiast in Bollywood, once again captivates her fans with a unique camouflage look in a green ruffle ensemble that blends seamlessly with the surrounding nature.

The actress shared pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her in a green strapless ruffle gown, accessorized with long tear-drop gold earrings, bracelets, and bangles.

Sonakshi’s rosy blushed cheeks, basic eye makeup, and pink lips complemented her glowing appearance as she posed amidst the greenery, exuding elegance and grace.

The photoshoot was done for the cover page of Global Spa magazine, and Sonakshi’s fashion choices continue to inspire her millions of followers on Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

With a successful career in blockbuster films like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Akira, and many more, the 36-year-old actress remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read