Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonakshi Sinha showcases elegance in an ivory cape ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha showcases elegance in an ivory cape ensemble

Articles
Advertisement
Sonakshi Sinha showcases elegance in an ivory cape ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha showcases elegance in an ivory cape ensemble

Advertisement
  • Sonakshi Sinha wows fashion enthusiasts with a show-stopping ivory cape.
  • She pairs the chic cape with a bustier and skirt from Dolly J studio.
  • Sonakshi dons a striking 14k gold polki set.
Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha impresses fashion enthusiasts with her elevated style, donning a captivating ivory cape adorned with French lace and Parsi work. The chic bustier and skirt from Dolly J studio perfectly complement the ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Adding a touch of dazzle, Sonakshi accessorizes with a stunning polki set crafted in 14k gold, embellished with Russian emeralds and delicate pearls from A Jewels by Anmol. The exquisite jewelry piece enhances her already glamorous outfit, exuding grace and sophistication.

Have a look!

 

 

Advertisement

Known for her on-point fashion choices, Sonakshi Sinha continues to reinvent her style and leave a lasting impact. As she stuns with her fashion prowess, she remains a true style icon, leaving fans eager to see her next captivating ensemble.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Sonakshi Sinha Looks Gorgeous In Green Ruffle Ensemble
Sonakshi Sinha Looks Gorgeous In Green Ruffle Ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha impresses fans with a unique camouflage look in a green...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story