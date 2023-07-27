Sonakshi Sinha showcases elegance in an ivory cape ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha wows fashion enthusiasts with a show-stopping ivory cape.

She pairs the chic cape with a bustier and skirt from Dolly J studio.

Sonakshi dons a striking 14k gold polki set.

Sonakshi Sinha impresses fashion enthusiasts with her elevated style, donning a captivating ivory cape adorned with French lace and Parsi work. The chic bustier and skirt from Dolly J studio perfectly complement the ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Adding a touch of dazzle, Sonakshi accessorizes with a stunning polki set crafted in 14k gold, embellished with Russian emeralds and delicate pearls from A Jewels by Anmol. The exquisite jewelry piece enhances her already glamorous outfit, exuding grace and sophistication.

Known for her on-point fashion choices, Sonakshi Sinha continues to reinvent her style and leave a lasting impact. As she stuns with her fashion prowess, she remains a true style icon, leaving fans eager to see her next captivating ensemble.

