Sonam Bajwa Radiates Ethnic Charm in Salwar Suit

Sonam Bajwa is the successful Punjabi actress.

The 33-year-old actress flaunts a purple kurta with gold work.

Sonam prepares for the promotion of her upcoming project, COJ3.

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, renowned for her acting prowess in movies like Punjab 1984 and Sardaar Ji 2, once again showcases her ethnic charm in a beautifully embellished salwar suit.

On her Instagram, the 33-year-old shared pictures donning a purple kurta adorned with gold work, paired with a loose pajama featuring printed embroidery, and a tissue-shiny dupatta, all part of an ensemble by Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Sonam completes her ethnic look with oxidized jhumkas, rosy cheeks, peach lips, and expressive eyes. Her striking poses exude elegance and confidence as she gears up for the promotion of her upcoming project, COJ3.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense and acting skills, Sonam Bajwa continues to mesmerize her large fanbase on Instagram, keeping them engaged with regular updates.

