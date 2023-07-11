Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia ignites the stage with the viral hook step of ‘Kaavaalaa’

Tamannaah Bhatia ignites the stage with the viral hook step of ‘Kaavaalaa’

Articles
Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia ignites the stage with the viral hook step of ‘Kaavaalaa’

Tamannaah Bhatia ignites the stage with the viral hook step of ‘Kaavaalaa’

Advertisement
  • Tamannaah Bhatia’s electrifying dance number “Kaavaalaa” from the film Jailer.
  • Bhatia is renowned for her exceptional dance skills.
  • The infectious hook step of “Kaavaalaa” has become a sensation, captivating fans worldwide.
Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sensational dance track “Kaavaalaa” from the upcoming film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has taken the internet by storm.

Renowned for her exceptional dancing skills, Bhatia has established herself as one of the finest dancers in the South Indian film industry. Her ability to effortlessly synchronize with any dance partner is a testament to her talent.

With notable dance numbers like “Jokae” in the blockbuster film KGF, “Swing Zara,” “Kodthe,” and “Bachelor Babu,” this marks her fifth special dance appearance, showcasing her versatility and mastery over various dance styles.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Advertisement

 

The catchy hook step has become a sensation, captivating fans worldwide. In a recent Instagram post, the actress couldn’t resist showcasing her own moves, sharing an enthralling reel of her performing the hook step.

In the video, she flawlessly executes the dance moves with impeccable expressions, accompanied by two talented background dancers. Encouraging others to join the trend, she invites everyone to groove along. The video has rapidly gone viral, leaving fans mesmerized by her sensational performance.

Advertisement

Since its release on July 6, the song has become an instant hit. Once again, Tamannaah captivates audiences with her mesmerizing looks, dynamic dance moves, and expressive performance.

Also Read

Tamannaah Bhatia sparkles in a sheer blue and gold saree
Tamannaah Bhatia sparkles in a sheer blue and gold saree

Tamannaah Bhatia looked amazing in a sheer blue saree. She decided to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story