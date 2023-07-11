Tamannaah Bhatia ignites the stage with the viral hook step of ‘Kaavaalaa’

Tamannaah Bhatia sparkles in a sheer blue and gold saree
Tamannaah Bhatia looked amazing in a sheer blue saree. She decided to...
Tamannaah Bhatia’s sensational dance track “Kaavaalaa” from the upcoming film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has taken the internet by storm.
Renowned for her exceptional dancing skills, Bhatia has established herself as one of the finest dancers in the South Indian film industry. Her ability to effortlessly synchronize with any dance partner is a testament to her talent.
With notable dance numbers like “Jokae” in the blockbuster film KGF, “Swing Zara,” “Kodthe,” and “Bachelor Babu,” this marks her fifth special dance appearance, showcasing her versatility and mastery over various dance styles.
The catchy hook step has become a sensation, captivating fans worldwide. In a recent Instagram post, the actress couldn’t resist showcasing her own moves, sharing an enthralling reel of her performing the hook step.
In the video, she flawlessly executes the dance moves with impeccable expressions, accompanied by two talented background dancers. Encouraging others to join the trend, she invites everyone to groove along. The video has rapidly gone viral, leaving fans mesmerized by her sensational performance.
Since its release on July 6, the song has become an instant hit. Once again, Tamannaah captivates audiences with her mesmerizing looks, dynamic dance moves, and expressive performance.
