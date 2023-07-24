Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tara Sutaria Sizzles In White Outfit

Tara Sutaria Sizzles In White Outfit

Articles
Advertisement
Tara Sutaria Sizzles In White Outfit

Tara Sutaria Sizzles In White Outfit

Advertisement
  • Tara Sutaria stuns in a stylish white co-ord set at Atlantis The Royal hotel.
  • The actress exudes confidence and sophistication with her chic Outfit.
  • Tara’s impeccable fashion sense and graceful demeanor make her a true style icon.
Advertisement

Tara Sutaria, known for her elegance and charm, wowed in her recent Outfit of the Day donning a stylish white co-ord set. Striking a pose with confidence at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel, she exuded sophistication.

The actress, acclaimed for her performances in films like “Student of the Year 2” and “Marjaavaan,” showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she posed with swag at the opulent hotel. Tara’s chic white co-ord set highlighted her fashion prowess, making her a true style icon.

Completing her look with a classy black handbag, Tara added a touch of elegance and practicality to her ensemble. Opting for minimal makeup, she let her natural beauty shine through, and her sleek open hair added an understated glamor to her overall appearance.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Advertisement

 

Tara’s fashion sense and graceful demeanor have earned her admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. With each appearance, she continues to set new style trends, and her OOTD at Atlantis The Royal is no exception.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Tara Sutaria Dazzles in a Stylish Kaftan
Tara Sutaria Dazzles in a Stylish Kaftan

Tara Sutaria captivates with her style and acting skills. She recently shared...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story