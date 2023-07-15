Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Uorfi Javed faces backlash for bold shoe leather dress

Uorfi Javed faces backlash for bold shoe leather dress

Articles
Advertisement
Uorfi Javed faces backlash for bold shoe leather dress
Advertisement
  • Uorfi Javed’s unconventional fashion choices make headlines and turn heads.
  • The shoe dress is her latest creation, showcasing her innovative approach to style.
  • Javed’s fearless attitude and unique perspective on fashion set her apart as a trendsetter.
Advertisement

Uorfi Javed’s fearless fashion choices continue to make waves and attract attention from all corners. Her latest creation, the stunning shoe dress, has taken her fashion game to new heights, showcasing her innovative and boundary-pushing approach to style.

Javed’s unconventional fashion sense has garnered widespread praise and sparked discussions among fans and critics alike. Her willingness to experiment with different materials and designs sets her apart and establishes her as a trendsetter in the industry.

The shoe dress, in particular, has become a symbol of Javed’s unique perspective on fashion. By blending the elegance of a dress with the edginess of high heels, she has created a one-of-a-kind ensemble that leaves a lasting impression and showcases her bold and unapologetic attitude.

With each new fashion statement, Javed proves that she is not afraid to challenge norms and redefine the boundaries of what is considered fashionable. Her creativity and fearlessness continue to captivate audiences and solidify her position as a fashion icon.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

 

But, fans were not impressed.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Uorfi Javed’s Kurkure washing habit leaves fans feeling ‘offended’
Uorfi Javed’s Kurkure washing habit leaves fans feeling ‘offended’

Uorfi Javed has gone viral for washing Kurkure before eating them. In...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story