Edition: English
Edition: English

Urfi Javed's attention-grabbing DIY necklace steals the spotlight

Articles
Urfi Javed's attention-grabbing DIY necklace steals the spotlight

  • Urfi Javed’s unique fashion choices continue to make waves in the industry.
  • She recently showcased a DIY necklace made of craft material, adding a distinct touch to her outfit.
  • Urfi’s confident style and captivating looks have garnered a large following on social media.
Urfi Javed’s unconventional fashion choices continue to capture attention, as she fearlessly embraces unique and imaginative styles. Her latest Instagram post showcases her donning a yellow strapless cutout dress, complemented by a DIY necklace that stands out.

In the photo, Urfi exudes confidence with her sleek bun hairstyle, striking eyes, flushed cheeks, and glossy lips. The focal point of her look is the eye-catching necklace, crafted from art materials and adorned with beautiful flowers and leaves.

 

 

With her fierce expression and captivating style, Urfi remains a media favorite, regularly sharing her fresh and innovative looks.

In addition to her notable appearances in shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Yeh Rishta Hai,” “Bepanah,” and “Meri Durga,” Urfi gained a significant following through her participation in the controversial show “Bigg Boss OTT.” Her Instagram account boasts a large and dedicated fan base.

