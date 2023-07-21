Urfi Javed’s Barbie Fever Draws Criticism

Barbie fever is becoming a worldwide trend, with fans dressed in pink.

Fashionista Urfi Javed joined in the excitement, sharing her Barbiecore vibes in a viral video.

Urfi Javed’s unique styling and experimental looks have amazed netizens.

Advertisement

The obsession with Barbie fever is taking the world by storm, with fans dressed in pink and rushing to watch the film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Urfi Javed, a fashionista known for her unique styling, added to the excitement by sharing her Barbiecore vibes in a viral video.

The clip shows her posing in silver glittery shorts with red hair, and she playfully hides her modesty with sparkling Hindi words.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i) Advertisement

Urfi Javed’s experimental looks have always surprised netizens, and her appearance in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss OTT season 1 have garnered her fame.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Urfi Javed Styles Herself With Tomatoes Urfi Javed is the famous fashion queen. She recently stunned her followers...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.