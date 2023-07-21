Urfi Javed’s Barbie Fever Draws Criticism

Urfi Javed Styles Herself With Tomatoes
Urfi Javed is the famous fashion queen. She recently stunned her followers...
The obsession with Barbie fever is taking the world by storm, with fans dressed in pink and rushing to watch the film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Urfi Javed, a fashionista known for her unique styling, added to the excitement by sharing her Barbiecore vibes in a viral video.
The clip shows her posing in silver glittery shorts with red hair, and she playfully hides her modesty with sparkling Hindi words.
Urfi Javed’s experimental looks have always surprised netizens, and her appearance in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss OTT season 1 have garnered her fame.
