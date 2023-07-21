Advertisement
Urfi Javed’s Barbie Fever Draws Criticism

  • Barbie fever is becoming a worldwide trend, with fans dressed in pink.
  • Fashionista Urfi Javed joined in the excitement, sharing her Barbiecore vibes in a viral video.
  • Urfi Javed’s unique styling and experimental looks have amazed netizens.
The obsession with Barbie fever is taking the world by storm, with fans dressed in pink and rushing to watch the film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Urfi Javed, a fashionista known for her unique styling, added to the excitement by sharing her Barbiecore vibes in a viral video.

The clip shows her posing in silver glittery shorts with red hair, and she playfully hides her modesty with sparkling Hindi words.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed’s experimental looks have always surprised netizens, and her appearance in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss OTT season 1 have garnered her fame.

