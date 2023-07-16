Vicky Kaushal’s brother sends birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif in a special way

Katrina Kaif is a renowned Bollywood actress.

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 40th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Sunny Kaushal, her brother-in-law, wishes her on social media with a heartfelt message.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, the beloved Bollywood actress, celebrates her 40th birthday surrounded by loved ones and well-wishers.

Sunny Kaushal, her brother-in-law, was the first to extend birthday wishes on social media. Sharing a photo from their Maldives trip, he expressed his love and warm wishes for the actress.

“Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif lots of love and big tight hug,” he wrote

Advertisement

Kaif, often referred to as Bollywood’s Barbie doll, has mesmerized audiences with her vibrant performances in popular films like Welcome, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Raajneeti, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Apart from her acting skills, Kaif is renowned for her exceptional dance abilities, earning her numerous accolades throughout her career.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal shares romantic Photos from vacay to wish Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday Vicky Kaushal wished Katrina Kaif a happy 40th birthday on Instagram. He...