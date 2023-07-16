Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal’s brother sends birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif in a special way

Vicky Kaushal’s brother sends birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif in a special way

Articles
Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal’s brother sends birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif in a special way

Vicky Kaushal’s brother sends birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif in a special way

Advertisement
  • Katrina Kaif is a renowned Bollywood actress.
  • Katrina Kaif celebrates her 40th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
  • Sunny Kaushal, her brother-in-law, wishes her on social media with a heartfelt message.
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, the beloved Bollywood actress, celebrates her 40th birthday surrounded by loved ones and well-wishers.

Sunny Kaushal, her brother-in-law, was the first to extend birthday wishes on social media. Sharing a photo from their Maldives trip, he expressed his love and warm wishes for the actress.

“Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif lots of love and big tight hug,” he wrote

 

 

Advertisement

Kaif, often referred to as Bollywood’s Barbie doll, has mesmerized audiences with her vibrant performances in popular films like Welcome, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Raajneeti, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Apart from her acting skills, Kaif is renowned for her exceptional dance abilities, earning her numerous accolades throughout her career.

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic Photos from vacay to wish Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday
Vicky Kaushal shares romantic Photos from vacay to wish Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday

Vicky Kaushal wished Katrina Kaif a happy 40th birthday on Instagram. He...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story