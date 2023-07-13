Who is set to make an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill’s show next?

Shehnaaz Gill is the popular Punjabi actress and singer.

She has a strong fan following on social media and in real life.

Her show “Desi Vibes” has become a sensation among fans.

Shehnaaz Gill, the popular Punjabi actress and singer, has amassed a massive fan base both online and offline due to her inspiring personality and charm. The 31-year-old diva has mastered the art of captivating social media users with her star power.

Gill’s show, “Desi Vibes,” has become a sensation among fans, thanks to its infectious energy and celebration of desi culture. A recent tweet from Gill has left fans excited as she hints at an upcoming episode of the show, sparking speculation about the guest’s identity.

In Twitter, she wrote “Hello Tweeples, been busy shooting the past few months!!! But there’s good news, I will be shooting the next episode for my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill very soon!!!”

Following the success of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” Gill is reportedly set to appear in Rhea Kapoor’s film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She is also working on Sajid Khan’s project titled “100%.”

