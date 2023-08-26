Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to reunite on the big screen

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are set to reunite for the next Welcome movie installment.

Their last on-screen collaboration was in “Police Force: An Inside Story” after their iconic film “Mohra.”

“Welcome to the Jungle,” produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, is scheduled for Christmas 2024 release.

Bollywood’s prominent pair, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, are poised to return to the silver screen in the forthcoming installment of the Welcome series. Earlier speculations regarding their reunion have now been confirmed, as sources disclosed their involvement in the new project, as reported by Pinkvilla.

The insider revealed, “Akshay and Raveena have previously collaborated on multiple films, including iconic ones like Mohra. Their most recent work together was in Police Force: An Inside Story.”

Recognized as a prominent couple of the 1990s, Tandon and Kumar are set to reunite on screen after a span of two decades.

“It took 20 years and a comedic installment like Welcome 3 to reunite them. While the exact nature of their roles in the film is being kept a secret, it promises to be distinct from their previous collaborations,” the source added.

The third installment of the franchise, a continuation of the movies Welcome and Welcome Back, is titled Welcome to the Jungle and retains Firoz Nadiadwala as the producer.

Featuring a star-studded ensemble including Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the film boasts a noteworthy cast.

The insider divulged that Welcome to the Jungle will be categorized as an “adventure comedy,” with pre-production in progress and shooting schedules concurrently being arranged.

Welcome to the Jungle is slated to commence filming by Christmas 2024.

