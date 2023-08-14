Akshay Kumar thanks OMG 2 cast and crew with special dinner

OMG 2 gets overwhelming positive reception from critics and audiences.

Akshay Kumar hosts a dinner party to celebrate the success of OMG 2.

OMG 2 is a follow-up to the immensely successful movie OMG.

The highly anticipated movie “OMG 2,” starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, made its theatrical debut on August 11 with an overwhelmingly positive reception.

Despite initial controversies, the film, directed by Amit Rai, has managed to captivate both audiences and critics alike with its distinctive narrative and impactful societal message.

Social media platforms have been flooded with enthusiastic reviews and praises for the movie.

Amidst the flurry of acclaim, Akshay Kumar, who portrayed the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger in the film, hosted an exclusive dinner event to celebrate the success of “OMG 2.”

The event brought together the cast and crew, with Akshay, Yami, Pankaj, and others posing for a snapshot that has quickly gained traction on social media.

In the shared image, Akshay Kumar is seen sporting a stylish printed shirt, encapsulating the celebratory atmosphere of the evening.