Akshay Kumar thanks OMG 2 cast and crew with special dinner

The highly anticipated movie “OMG 2,” starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, made its theatrical debut on August 11 with an overwhelmingly positive reception.
Despite initial controversies, the film, directed by Amit Rai, has managed to captivate both audiences and critics alike with its distinctive narrative and impactful societal message.
Social media platforms have been flooded with enthusiastic reviews and praises for the movie.
Amidst the flurry of acclaim, Akshay Kumar, who portrayed the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger in the film, hosted an exclusive dinner event to celebrate the success of “OMG 2.”
The event brought together the cast and crew, with Akshay, Yami, Pankaj, and others posing for a snapshot that has quickly gained traction on social media.
In the shared image, Akshay Kumar is seen sporting a stylish printed shirt, encapsulating the celebratory atmosphere of the evening.
Reacting to the picture of Akshay posing with the team of OMG 2, one fan wrote, “Wow, awesome.” Another commented, “So lovely.” Others were seen dropping red hearts and raised hain emojis.
Exclusive information from Pinkvilla reveals that “OMG 2” has introduced special screening timings in Bangalore to commemorate Independence Day. A trusted source discloses that the movie will be showcased on the night of August 14 at 2 am and in the early hours of August 15 at 7 am. Despite receiving an A certification from the Censor Board, the film has garnered a favorable reception from its audience.
In a parallel development, “OMG 2” serves as a follow-up to the immensely successful movie starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, titled “OMG.” The original film also featured notable actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Govind Namdev, and others in significant roles, under the direction of Umesh Shukla.
