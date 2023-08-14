Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Performs Well , Netts Rs 10.50 Crores

Advertisement OMG, 2 surpasses opening day box office collection with Rs 10.50 crores on Monday.

The film’s 4-day collection reaches Rs 50 crores, likely to cross Rs 100 crores.

The movie performs well despite facing competition from Gadar 2.

The movie “OMG 2,” directed by Amit Rai and featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, saw a remarkable surge in its Monday box office earnings, surpassing its opening day figures with a collection of approximately Rs 10.50 crores net on its fourth day.

Despite facing tough competition from the box office powerhouse “Gadar 2,” the film managed to secure an impressive position by amassing over Rs 10 crores. The cumulative four-day earnings of “OMG 2” reached Rs 50 crores net, suggesting a strong likelihood of exceeding Rs 100 crores net throughout its theatrical run.

These numbers are particularly satisfying, considering the movie’s pre-release challenges and Akshay Kumar’s recent streak of less successful films.

On its fourth day, “OMG 2” generated over Rs 6 crores net across the top three national cinema chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – which constitutes around 50 percent of the total earnings achieved by “Gadar 2” in these premium chains. The educational-entertainment blend presented by Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi is poised for further growth on the fifth day, as it contends with capacity constraints similar to those experienced on Sunday due to the Independence Day holiday.

As the film’s five-day tally is anticipated to exceed Rs 65 crores, “OMG 2” is poised to serve as a remarkable case study reflecting Bollywood’s dramatic transformation from a year ago, showcasing a current peak in its performance after a period of decline.