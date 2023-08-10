Alia Bhatt discusses about her Hollywood debut in Netflix’s “Heart of Stone”

“Heart of Stone,” a gripping spy thriller, stars Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt portrays Keya Dhawan, a determined and brilliant character.

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of a spy suspense, where allegiances shift like liquid metal and enigmatic truths remain hidden beneath every facade. Amidst this riveting landscape, “Heart of Stone” emerges as an adrenaline-pumping cinematic adventure, deftly steered by the dynamic pairing of Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt.

As anticipation builds for this exhilarating display of female empowerment, enthusiasts are ready to witness the electric chemistry between these two formidable actresses. However, the web of mystery doesn’t unravel there, as a significant presence in this captivating ensemble is none other than the supremely gifted Jamie Dornan.

Making an impressive foray onto the global stage, Bhatt finds herself cast as Keya Dhawan, a character brimming with determination and unmatched intellect. For Alia, this monumental venture signifies an extraordinary chance to leave her mark on the international cinematic landscape. Speaking of her co-star Gal Gadot, Alia expressed, “This is a fantastic opportunity for me, my first Hollywood project. Having witnessed Gal’s exceptional artistry, I had an intuitive sense that this venture was exceptional.”

“The prospect of participating in a spy thriller with Gal as the lead was incredibly exciting. My excitement soared even higher when I learned of Jamie’s involvement in the project.” Her enthusiasm is palpable as she recollects her initial interactions with her co-stars. “Gal emanates warmth and affection, her presence exudes kindness. In her company, I sense an unexplainable connection, as if we share a deep history. This connection seamlessly transitioned to the screen,” she reflects with a grin.

“Collaborating with Jamie has been an eye-opener. We’ve shared numerous moments on set, and his companionship is a joy. Jamie possesses a wonderfully humorous demeanor, making the filming experience immensely delightful. While our scenes may brim with intensity and high stakes, off-camera, we share laughter and camaraderie. It’s this captivating dichotomy that enriches our partnership. His acting prowess, characterized by nuanced subtleties and remarkably expressive eyes, elevates the narrative fabric,” Alia warmly adds.

“Heart of Stone” is slated to debut on Netflix on August 11.

