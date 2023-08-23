Ananya Panday Exudes Glamour in Striking Blue One Shoulder Dress

Ananya Panday’s promotional style choices continue to captivate admirers.

She effortlessly stuns in a blue one-shoulder velvet dress, showcasing elegance.

Photographer Sheldon Santos skillfully captures her allure in striking poses.

Ananya Panday’s promotional appearances have consistently captured admiration for her impeccable style. Her diverse fashion selections have consistently garnered appreciation, whether it’s the graceful allure of sarees or her confident embrace of western co-ords. Once again, she dazzles as the epitome of glamour in a striking blue one-shoulder velvet dress.

Curated by the talented Meagan Concessio, Ananya exudes charm while donning the sophisticated blue velvet one-shoulder dress by Alex Perry. Accompanied by exquisite accessories – a silver choker, diamond hoop earrings, and bracelets – she effortlessly exudes elegance.

And there’s more to admire. Ananya’s glamorous ensemble is enriched by a sleek bun, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and beautifully tinted lips. Radiating simplicity and grace, her glamorous appearance is bound to inspire many. Her innate ability to create a style statement shines through in every look.

Credit goes to photographer Sheldon Santos, who adeptly captured her allure through his lens, showcasing her beauty in poised and impeccable poses. The intricate cut-out detailing accentuates her graceful curves, while Ananya’s dreamy expression adds to the overall enchantment. Once again, she skillfully captures hearts with her captivating look.

