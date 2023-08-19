Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ananya Panday Radiates Stylish Glamour in a Form-Fitting Red Dress

Ananya Panday Radiates Stylish Glamour in a Form-Fitting Red Dress

Articles
Advertisement
Ananya Panday Radiates Stylish Glamour in a Form-Fitting Red Dress

Ananya Panday Radiates Stylish Glamour in a Form-Fitting Red Dress

Advertisement
  • Ananya Panday’s captivating style choices continue to impress fans.
  • Her recent promotional look features a fiery red body-hugging slip dress that exudes chic allure.
  • She is currently promoting “Dream Girl 2.”
Advertisement

The stunning Ananya Panday consistently impresses with her fashion choices, leaving a lasting impact. Currently engaged in promoting her upcoming sequel film, Dream Girl 2, she continues to capture attention with her captivating promotional looks across social media platforms. From Gen-Z inspired ensembles to contemporary sarees, she effortlessly showcases her impeccable style. Today, she radiates chic allure in a striking red dress.

Ananya, an active presence on social media, regularly shares glimpses of her stylish appearances. Her recent red-themed glamour is causing quite a sensation. In the latest images, she elegantly wears a fiery red body-hugging slip dress, creating a sizzling visual impact.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Advertisement

 

Styled by Meagan Concessio in a Herve Leger dress, Ananya flawlessly carries off her bold look. Enhancing her appearance, she adorns SWAROVSKI earrings, while her wavy hair, styled by Ayesha Devitre, and expert makeup by Stacy Gomes contribute to her overall allure.

But there’s more to her ensemble. She completes her look with striking silver toe-point heels from Jimmy Choo. The skilled work of photographer Sheldon Santos captures her in confident poses, enhancing her glamour quotient. Her captivating figure and images have become a trending topic across the internet.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Ananya Panday Gets Real About Ayushmann’s Dream Girl 2 Pooja
Ananya Panday Gets Real About Ayushmann’s Dream Girl 2 Pooja

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, has been generating...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story