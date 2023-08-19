Ananya Panday Radiates Stylish Glamour in a Form-Fitting Red Dress

Ananya Panday’s captivating style choices continue to impress fans.

Her recent promotional look features a fiery red body-hugging slip dress that exudes chic allure.

She is currently promoting “Dream Girl 2.”

The stunning Ananya Panday consistently impresses with her fashion choices, leaving a lasting impact. Currently engaged in promoting her upcoming sequel film, Dream Girl 2, she continues to capture attention with her captivating promotional looks across social media platforms. From Gen-Z inspired ensembles to contemporary sarees, she effortlessly showcases her impeccable style. Today, she radiates chic allure in a striking red dress.

Ananya, an active presence on social media, regularly shares glimpses of her stylish appearances. Her recent red-themed glamour is causing quite a sensation. In the latest images, she elegantly wears a fiery red body-hugging slip dress, creating a sizzling visual impact.

Styled by Meagan Concessio in a Herve Leger dress, Ananya flawlessly carries off her bold look. Enhancing her appearance, she adorns SWAROVSKI earrings, while her wavy hair, styled by Ayesha Devitre, and expert makeup by Stacy Gomes contribute to her overall allure.

But there’s more to her ensemble. She completes her look with striking silver toe-point heels from Jimmy Choo. The skilled work of photographer Sheldon Santos captures her in confident poses, enhancing her glamour quotient. Her captivating figure and images have become a trending topic across the internet.

