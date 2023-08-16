Ananya Panday Returns to Showcase Gorgeous Traditional Elegance

Ananya Panday showcases traditional elegance in a pink chiffon saree.

Stylist Meagan Concessio curates a stunning look with butterfly neckline lace blouse.

Ananya Panday continues to inspire many with her choice of attire.

With her exceptional fashion sense and style prowess, Ananya Panday continues to inspire many with her choice of attire. The actress has gracefully embraced various ethnic outfits such as lehengas, anarkalis, shararas, and suits. This time, she captivates hearts in a stunning pink chiffon saree, radiating beauty.

Under the guidance of talented stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya dons a charming pink floral chiffon saree paired elegantly with a butterfly neckline lace blouse. The addition of a sparkling choker, earrings, and bangles infuses a touch of glamour.

Her makeup artist, Stacy Gomes, enhances her look with subtle eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and glossy peach lips. A diamond bindi gracing her forehead completes her traditional appearance. Ananya’s Bollywood-style ethnicity exudes sheer elegance.

Photographer Sheldon Santos impeccably captures the diva in poses that showcase her natural beauty and ethnic charm. Her slender and impeccably toned physique complements her overall simplicity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday’s captivating appearance in the graceful pink saree undoubtedly captures attention. The actress effortlessly emanates desi girl vibes, displaying her timeless beauty. As she readies for her upcoming film “Dream Girl 2,” scheduled for release on August 25th, her fans eagerly anticipate her continued enchantment on and off the screen.

