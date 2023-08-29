Anushka Sen shows off her preppy style in a co-ord set

Anushka Sen is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

She showcases her sensational presence through her latest co-ords ensemble.

Her refined fashion choices, from ethnic to chic western styles, have consistently captivated her fans.

Advertisement

Anushka Sen stands out as a remarkable presence in the entertainment industry, embodying a sensational aura. Her recent appearance in co-ords boldly asserts her intention to conquer the fashion scene. Whether adorning ethnic ensembles or embracing chic western styles, her fashion choices have consistently enthralled her fans. Presently, the diva exudes radiant charm in an ivory co-ords ensemble that effortlessly emanates glamour.

Sharing a glimpse of her refined style on her Instagram, the diva exhibits a preppy demeanor in the co-ord set. Anushka adorns a brown crop top paired with a gleaming ivory jacket and a mini skirt. This coordinated attire emanates chic elegance, making it an excellent choice for professional settings.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408) Advertisement

Enhancing her elegance, the diva complements her look with gold hoop earrings and a delicate butterfly chain. But there’s more to her ensemble! Anushka amplifies sophistication with her flowing open hairstyle. The interplay of her rosy, flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and precisely drawn winged eyeliner creates a striking impact. The addition of black high heels completes her confident avatar.

Anushka Sen creatively portrays her preppy styles through playful poses in a series of images. From blushing and hair flips to poised poses and showcasing her signature walk, the diva masterfully expresses her captivating personality in this stylish ensemble.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Anushka Sen Slays In Denim Skirt Anushka Sen is a social media sensation. She showcases her style versatility...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.