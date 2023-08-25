Anushka Sen Slays In Denim Skirt

Anushka Sen is a social media sensation.

She showcases her style versatility in ethnic and western wear.

Her recent Instagram post features a stylish casual look with a charcoal denim mini skirt.

Anushka Sen, a popular social media sensation, continues to captivate with her fashion choices, whether it’s ethnic or western attire.

In her recent Instagram post, Anushka showcases a casual yet stylish denim skirt look, pairing a charcoal denim mini skirt with a white printed shirt.

Complementing her outfit with makeup and accessories, she adds a touch of elegance with gold hoop earrings, bold red lips, and transparent heels.

Anushka’s ensemble is completed with a black handbag, creating an attractive and fashionable appearance.

In the caption, she mentions the release of the music video “Teri Aadat 2” featuring her and Siddharth Nigam, sung by Abhi Dutt.

