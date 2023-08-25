Disha Patani turns up the heat in a black bodysuit

Disha Patani impresses with her glamorous appearance in a black outfit.

She contributes her unique voice to the track.

The video is directed by Patani herself.

Advertisement

Disha Patani continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, showcasing her glamorous side in a stylish black outfit for her latest music video. Alongside her impressive dancing skills, the powerful lyrics and stunning visuals have set new standards for the music scene. Her makeup was impeccable, complementing her flowing wavy hair, bold smokey eye makeup, and subtle nude lips.

Sharing a teaser on her Instagram, she expressed, “From the music composition to the video execution… this part is most special and close to my heart.”

The music video titled “Kyun Karu Fikar” is presented by Anshul Garg and features the multi-talented Disha Patani. Sung by Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed and produced by Vaibhav Pani, with lyrics penned by Vayu. Notably, Disha Patani also lends her enchanting voice to the track, adding a unique touch. The song incorporates Shruti Dhasmana on backing and Indian vocals, Tejas Vinchurkar on flute, and Vaibhav Pani on guitar. Abhishek Khandelwal mastered the audio at YRF Studios, with Hemant Tembhurne assisting in music production, and Dileep Nair as the assistant mix engineer.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani) Advertisement

The video, directed by Disha Patani herself, radiates creativity and innovation. Collaborating with Creative Director Dimple Kotecha and Associate Director Shaan Sachdeva, Patani brought this visual masterpiece to life. Gianpaolo Lupori acted as the Director of Photography, capturing every captivating moment. The video also benefited from the skilled camera work of Harinder Aujhla (HoneyHMC). R.S Films & Production managed line production, with support from Shubham Kumar, Rohit Gaur, Harinder Singh, and Amir Khan.

Alisha Singh orchestrated the choreography, perfectly complementing Disha Patani’s captivating moves, with assistance from choreographers Serene Subarno and Pravin Thapa. Disha Patani’s stunning makeup was executed by Séverine Perina, and her hairstyling was the artistry of Natasha Nayar. Aastha Sharma served as Patani’s stylist, supported by Reann Moradian and Manisha Chhanang.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Tiger Shroff’s Kudos to Disha Patani’s First Music Video Directorial Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been a constant topic of discussion....