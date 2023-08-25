Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi Stuns in Sparkling Black Mini Dress

Divyanka Tripathi Stuns in Sparkling Black Mini Dress

  • Divyanka Tripathi is a beloved figure in the Television industry.
  • She continues to impress with her impeccable fashion sense.
  • She recently showcased her captivating appearance in a stunning black dress.
The Television industry’s charming Divyanka Tripathi continues to captivate hearts with her fashion sense. Her style reflects confidence, class, and glamour, serving as an inspiration to her fans. Today, she stuns her followers with a captivating appearance in a black dress.

Divyanka shared a striking picture on her Instagram handle. Styled by Sugandha Sood, she wears a mesmerizing black dress from Tesoro By Sania. Her confidence shines in the shimmery collar mini dress, accentuated by a braided high ponytail. Makeup artists Sharukh Khan and Irshad contribute to the allure with smokey eye makeup, flushed cheeks, and peach lips.

Complementing her look are the black strappy heels that add to her overall elegance. Her confident pose in front of the mirror reflects her strong attitude. Clad in black, Divyanka emanates undeniable charm.

The combination of the black background and yellow lights enhances the appeal of her black dress look. In her caption, she expresses, “Confidence in place- Reflection ablaze.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

 

Divyanka Tripathi consistently engages her 25.7 million Instagram followers with her pictures, videos, and updates. Her glamorous and enchanting looks are always a delight for her fans to behold.

