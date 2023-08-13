Ghoomer is a must-watch, gets standing ovation at IFFM

Advertisement Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, received a standing ovation.

The film is about a cricket coach who helps a paraplegic cricket player achieve her dreams.

The film is scheduled to be released in India on August 18, 2023.

Gearing up for its highly anticipated theatrical debut on August 18, 2023, is the movie “Ghoomer,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

The film centers around Abhishek’s portrayal of a cricket coach whose life takes a transformative turn upon encountering Saiyami, who plays the role of a paraplegic cricket player.

Notably, the entire Ghoomer team was met with a standing ovation at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, further building excitement for the imminent release.

The captivating Ghoomer trailer has left an indelible mark on the audience, fostering eager anticipation for the film’s unveiling.

This trailer masterfully interweaves emotions, drama, and pure entertainment, creating a poignant and uplifting narrative of human triumph over adversity.

Recently, on August 12, 2023, Ghoomer celebrated its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The event was marked by an overwhelming response, as the seated audience was captivated by the film’s mesmerizing storytelling, leading them to offer a heartfelt standing ovation and enthusiastic applause to the entire Ghoomer team.