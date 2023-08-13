Ghoomer is a must-watch, gets standing ovation at IFFM

Google Doodle honors late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her birthday
Gearing up for its highly anticipated theatrical debut on August 18, 2023, is the movie “Ghoomer,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.
The film centers around Abhishek’s portrayal of a cricket coach whose life takes a transformative turn upon encountering Saiyami, who plays the role of a paraplegic cricket player.
Notably, the entire Ghoomer team was met with a standing ovation at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, further building excitement for the imminent release.
The captivating Ghoomer trailer has left an indelible mark on the audience, fostering eager anticipation for the film’s unveiling.
This trailer masterfully interweaves emotions, drama, and pure entertainment, creating a poignant and uplifting narrative of human triumph over adversity.
Recently, on August 12, 2023, Ghoomer celebrated its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
The event was marked by an overwhelming response, as the seated audience was captivated by the film’s mesmerizing storytelling, leading them to offer a heartfelt standing ovation and enthusiastic applause to the entire Ghoomer team.
from the audience left me deeply grateful. Can't wait to show you all the magic of Ghoomer on 18th August."
After receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience for Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his happiness and gratitude and said, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labor of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it.”
The high-profile occasion witnessed a remarkable gathering, comprising both members of the film industry and enthusiastic fans.
Among the attendees were renowned figures like Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Rajshri Deshpande, Aparshakti Khurana, Vikramaditya Motwane, and various others.
Ghoomer Update Scheduled for its theatrical debut in India on August 18, 2023, the film continues to generate anticipation.
Alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in lead roles, the movie also boasts significant contributions from Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi.
Additionally, audiences can look forward to a special cameo appearance by Amitabh Bachchan.
