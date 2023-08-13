Google Doodle honors late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Jonas Brothers’ Tour; See Pics
On August 13, the birth anniversary of the legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi was honored by Google Doodle, which unveiled a captivating illustration of the esteemed star.
Sridevi embarked on her illustrious journey in the world of Indian cinema at the tender age of four, gracing the silver screen for an impressive span of over four decades.
Her final memorable role came in the 2017 film “Mom,” just before her untimely passing in 2018.
In a tribute to her enduring legacy, Google shared significant insights into her extraordinary path. “Her fascination with films ignited during her childhood, propelling her to make her acting debut at the age of four in the Tamil movie ‘Kandhan Karunai’. Sridevi’s proficiency in multiple South Indian languages empowered her to venture into various film industries across India,” Google disclosed.
Furthermore, Google elaborated, “Following her lead role in the action comedy ‘Himmatwala’, Sridevi rose to become a national icon and a box-office sensation in Bollywood.”
Over the ensuing decade, her popularity surged with blockbuster hits like ‘Sadma’ and ‘Chaalbaaz,’ solidifying her status as one of the rare Bollywood actresses to headline major films independently in an industry traditionally dominated by male actors.
Google India’s official Twitter handle took to social media, expressing, “We’ve all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment. Paying tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle. Tell us your favorite Sridevi film in the replies!”
