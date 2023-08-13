Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Doodle honors late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her birthday

Google Doodle honors late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Google Doodle honors late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her birthday

Google Doodle honors late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her birthday

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Google Doodle honors late Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 60th birthday.
  • Sridevi was a legendary actress who starred in over 300 films across India.
  • She was known for her versatile acting skills and glamorous looks.

On August 13, the birth anniversary of the legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi was honored by Google Doodle, which unveiled a captivating illustration of the esteemed star.

Sridevi embarked on her illustrious journey in the world of Indian cinema at the tender age of four, gracing the silver screen for an impressive span of over four decades.

Advertisement

Her final memorable role came in the 2017 film “Mom,” just before her untimely passing in 2018.

In a tribute to her enduring legacy, Google shared significant insights into her extraordinary path. “Her fascination with films ignited during her childhood, propelling her to make her acting debut at the age of four in the Tamil movie ‘Kandhan Karunai’. Sridevi’s proficiency in multiple South Indian languages empowered her to venture into various film industries across India,” Google disclosed.

Furthermore, Google elaborated, “Following her lead role in the action comedy ‘Himmatwala’, Sridevi rose to become a national icon and a box-office sensation in Bollywood.”

Over the ensuing decade, her popularity surged with blockbuster hits like ‘Sadma’ and ‘Chaalbaaz,’ solidifying her status as one of the rare Bollywood actresses to headline major films independently in an industry traditionally dominated by male actors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Google India’s official Twitter handle took to social media, expressing, “We’ve all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment. Paying tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle. Tell us your favorite Sridevi film in the replies!”

Advertisement

Google credited Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee for creating the touching doodle. As a closing note, Google expressed, “Sridevi forever made her mark on the film industry by charting new avenues for women to take on leading roles in Indian cinema. She will be remembered as one of the greatest Indian actors of her time. Happy birthday, Sridevi!”

Advertisement

The unexpected passing of Sridevi on February 24, 2018, sent shockwaves not only through the film industry but also deeply affected her global fanbase.

Sadly, at the age of 54, she met a tragic end by accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub, having lost consciousness.

Advertisement

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Jonas Brothers’ Tour; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Jonas Brothers’ Tour; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is basking in a successful phase both professionally and personally....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story