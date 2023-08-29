Hina Khan looks stylish in a sequin jacket dress and gold hoops

Hina Khan returns to fashion scene with vibrant and captivating outfit.

Her stylish sense is an inspiration for ethnic and western looks.

Chic colorful jacket dress, coordinated makeup, and accessories create an elegant ensemble.

The stunning Hina Khan reenters the fashion scene with a vibrant and captivating ensemble. Her exceptional sense of fashion serves as an inspiration, whether she’s embracing ethnic or western styles. Today, Hina showcases her chic side in a colorful jacket paired with coordinated makeup and accessories.

Adorned in a remarkable printed jacket dress adorned with sequins, Hina Khan emanates effortless elegance. She enhances her sophisticated aura with elegant gold hoop earrings. Adding a significant touch is her sleek straight hairstyle, which complements the stylish jacket dress.

The highlight of this look is her radiant and luminous makeup. The winged eyeliner, blushing rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips contribute to her overall attractiveness. Completing the ensemble are white toe-pointed heels that elevate her chic appearance.

Her fresh appearance demands attention with its colorful allure. Across various snapshots, Hina embodies her sophisticated vibes. In her caption, she writes, “Stay chic 💚.”

Hina Khan masters her glamorous presentation in the chic and vibrant jacket dress, exuding both allure and beauty. The slightly plunging neckline accentuates her elegance. Through this attire, she demonstrates the harmonious blend of ‘chicness’ and ‘gorgeousness.’

