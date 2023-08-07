Hina Khan Radiates Elegance in Maroon Sharara

Hina Khan stuns in a maroon sharara kurta with floral gold embroidery.

The beauty queen adorns her ethnicity with sparkling chandbali earrings.

Hina effortlessly embraces traditional fashion.

Hina Khan, the beauty icon, continues to captivate hearts with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, she embraced traditional attire, once again leaving her fans mesmerized. Known for her elegance and style, she effortlessly dons sarees, suits, and lehengas, but this time, she chose a stunning sharara.

In the video, Hina looked stunning in a maroon sharara kurta adorned with intricate gold floral embroidery. The ensemble was paired with a plain dupatta featuring fringed ends and a sharara pajama. Completing her ethnic look, she wore sparkling chandbali earrings and a matching maang tikka, adding to her radiant glow.

Hina’s beauty shone bright with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. Her infectious smile added charm to the entire video as she gracefully moved and expressed herself. The video was beautifully shot, playing with lighting to enhance the drama and highlight her gorgeousness.

With her simplicity and elegance, Hina Khan effortlessly embraces ethnic fashion in every avatar, and this sharara look is no exception. Her Instagram feed is a delightful display of her stunning appearance and impeccable style.

