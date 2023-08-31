Hina Khan’s graceful classical dance performance leaves fans in awe

Hina Khan stuns with a mesmerizing mudra dance performance

She captivates in traditional attire.

She is wearing a plain yellow anarkali and floral dupatta.

Advertisement

Hina Khan delivers a mesmerizing mudra dance performance that’s bound to leave you swooning. The versatile beauty, known for her style and exceptional dance skills, has consistently captured the hearts of her fans. Adorned in splendid traditional attire, she amazes us with her breathtaking dance moves.

On her Instagram account, Hina shared a video showcasing her graceful classical mudra dance routine. The video features her in a plain yellow anarkali dress with a modest v-neckline, paired with a floral printed dupatta. Her flowing hairstyle, smoky eye makeup, and vibrant green accessories complete her traditional ensemble.

Hina’s bewitching dance moves are truly captivating. Her hand and finger gestures synchronize flawlessly with the lyrics of ‘Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka,’ while her expressive face adds a touch of perfection. Her performance leaves us spellbound, showcasing her magical talent.

‘Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka’ is a classical gem sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, and it holds a special place in Hina Khan’s heart, as she notes in her caption.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

In her caption, she writes, “Woh tere mere Ishq ka ik shayarana daur sa tha.. One of my fav songs.. @sunidhichauhan5 your voice is Love.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hina Khan looks stylish in a sequin jacket dress and gold hoops Hina Khan returns to fashion scene with vibrant and captivating outfit. Her...