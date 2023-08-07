Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal Embraces the Beauty of Gold Ornaments in a Western Look

Kajal Aggarwal Embraces the Beauty of Gold Ornaments in a Western Look

  • Kajal Aggarwal embraces the beauty of gold ornaments in a western ensemble.
  • The diva’s chic look includes a beige shirt from Coach and stunning gold hoop earrings, rings, and bangles.
  • Kajal’s aesthetic and classy fashion sense continues to captivate fans and admirers alike.

Indian women have an undeniable love for accessories and ornaments, whether it’s ethnic or western fashion. Kajal Aggarwal, the talented diva known for her acting prowess, has always been a fashion trendsetter. With her simplicity and grace, she effortlessly exudes perfection in her looks. Recently, she embraced the allure of gold ornaments in a stunning western ensemble, leaving everyone in awe of her gold avatar.

In the pictures, Kajal Aggarwal looks elegant in a beige shirt from the renowned fashion house Coach. The highlight of her look is the chic makeup and the dazzling gold ornaments. She adds a touch of glamour with gold hoop earrings, funky rings, and exquisite bangles from Misho Designs. Her fashion choices always reflect novelty and sophistication.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal’s messy hair bun, bold winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and matte lips complement her overall sassiness. Styled by Anjali, the diva effortlessly flaunts her beauty in these aesthetically pleasing pictures captured by Sagar Makwana. Her personality and style combine seamlessly, creating an amazing and captivating look. In the caption, she wrote, “Lights, Camera, and fashion.”

Kajal Aggarwal has a knack for embracing aesthetic and classy looks, and her recent gold-adorned western ensemble is another testament to her fashion finesse.

