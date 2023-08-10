Kareena Kapoor Looks Classy In White Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood queen, stuns in an off-white dress.

The gold metal waist belt adds a touch of glamour to her classy look.

Kareena’s bold style is complemented by gold stud earrings.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan, renowned as Bebo, continues to dazzle the Bollywood realm with her remarkable style and aesthetics. Her fashion choices consistently set high standards, inspiring many. Even in the rainy season, Kareena confidently embraces a white dress, showcasing her unique elegance.

In her latest snapshots, the beloved actress dons an elegant off-white dress featuring a plunging neckline, collar, and a thigh-high slit. A touch of glamour is added by the gold metal belt accentuating her waist, all crafted by acclaimed designer Tanya Ghavri.

Notably, Kareena complements her bold attire with tasteful gold stud earrings, a sleek hairstyle, smoky eye makeup, and understated nude lips. The ensemble is elevated by her choice of striking green toe-point heels. Stylists Mitesh Rajani and Mickey Contractor have significantly contributed to this edgy transformation.

Sheldon Santos masterfully captures Kareena’s allure through his lens, showcasing her in bold and captivating poses. The actress fearlessly carries off the white ensemble, as evidenced by her post’s caption: “Plucked up the courage to wear white on a rainy day!”

Kareena’s understated simplicity shines through her immaculate portrayal of this white look, reaffirming her position as a style icon.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Unconventional Friendship Day Photo Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines on Friendship Day with her unique and...