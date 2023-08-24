Neha Kakkar Treats Herself to a New Pair of Stylish Shoes

Neha Kakkar, the Indian pop sensation, excels in both music and fashion.

She treats herself to a pair of Balenciaga shoes following the success of her song.

Neha emphasizes the importance of self-care and self-appreciation in her Instagram post.

Neha Kakkar, the renowned Indian pop sensation, consistently mesmerizes audiences with her music prowess. Beyond her singing acclaim, she also harbors a deep passion for fashion and even operates her own fashion label. In her recent social media post, she underscores the importance of self-appreciation and divulges her approach to self-indulgence.

Through an Instagram update, Neha Kakkar discloses that she gifted herself a splendid pair of shoes as a reward for the success of her song “Balenciaga.” She stresses the significance of self-care and self-acknowledgment in the midst of achievements.

In the showcased pictures, Neha Kakkar adorns a black one-shoulder crop top matched with high-waisted trousers. Her ensemble is complemented by fashionable shoulder-length gloves and a rustic gold waist chain. The artist consistently showcases her charm, whether she’s attired in a dress or a coordinated set, exuding an effortless casual elegance.

But that’s not all! Her wavy, untied hair and radiant makeup further accentuate her distinctive appearance. Acknowledgements are extended to the collective efforts of fashion designer Jimmy, makeup artist Ritika Vats, and hair artist Nargis. The photography of Anurag Kabbur skillfully captures Neha’s essence.

In her caption, she shares, “Fun fact: I gifted myself these hot Balenciaga shoes after our song #Balenciaga became a huge hit!! We must love and pamper ourselves as much as we can ♥️.”

