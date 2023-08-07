Pooja Hedge Embraces Barbie Look with Plunging Neckline Bodycon Dress

Pooja Hedge embraces the Barbiecore trend with a stunning Barbie avatar.

The actress opts for a plunging neckline and minimal accessories.

Pooja Hedge’s captivating Barbie transformation becomes a hot topic on the internet.

Amidst the lack of success for the Barbie movie, the Barbiecore trend is still gaining popularity, and many are embracing the Barbie avatar, including Pooja Hedge.

Pooja Hedge recently sported a stunning Barbie look in a pink, peach full-sleeved bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, exuding glamour and charm.

The actress let her Barbie look shine without any accessories, opting for open curls, blushed cheeks, bold eyes, and glossy peach lips.

Pooja Hedge expressed her love for the Barbie avatar in the caption, stating, “This Barbie believes in magic.” Her peach-pink Barbie look has become a sensation on the internet, drawing attention with her captivating smile.

Pooja Hedge’s Barbie transformation has impressed her fans and showcased her stylish and alluring side, making her a true slayer in the fashion world.

