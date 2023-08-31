Pooja Hegde is redefining retro fashion with her floral cutout co-ord set

Pooja Hegde showcases impeccable fashion sense in abstract printed co-ords.

Pooja Hegde is excelling in fashion preparation with a distinct touch of flair. She elegantly adorns herself in a chic ensemble of abstract printed co-ords in the showcased pictures. Co-ords are like the ideal fashion companions, and Pooja takes it up a notch as she transforms into a fashion diva.

Standing out boldly, Pooja decides on a unique twist for her attire. Instead of a conventional bralette, she opts for a cutout sheer bralette, adding a dose of drama to her look. This choice radiates a clear message – she’s ready to turn heads and leave an impression. This daring bralette is harmonized with a matching cutout pencil skirt, forming a captivating fashion composition.

Embracing a hint of nostalgia, Pooja seamlessly blends contemporary style with a touch of retro. Her sleek, straight hair channels the vibes of the 70s, and her yellow-tinted sunglasses infuse a vintage charm, resembling a burst of sunlight on a cloudy day. Her makeup is kept minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

The pièce de résistance, however, lies in her distinctive long drop earrings, casting a spotlight on her fashion statement. These earrings serve as the exclamation mark concluding her stylish ensemble, exuding boldness and making an impactful statement.

